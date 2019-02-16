SSB postpones biometric re-verification of candidates scheduled for Feb 18

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (SSB) has postponed the biometric re-verification process of candidates, which was required to be carried out for the purpose of clearing their withheld recommendations.
The test was scheduled to be held on 18th of February, 2019 at Central Office, J&K Services Selection Board, Sehkari Bhawan, Panama Chowk, Rail Head Complex, Jammu.
A spokesman said that the new date for this re-verification process shall be announced, separately.