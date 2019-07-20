SSB Memorial 7-A side to kick off from Wednesday

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri is going to organize second edition of Shaheed Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football Championship 7-A side at Higher Secondary ground Kreeri Baramulla. Entry forms are available at Aashiq News Agency Kreeri and Ahad Studio Kreeri. Interested teams/clubs have been asked to contact below mentioned contact numbers for registration. 91-7780914284, 919696240849, 919596310478.