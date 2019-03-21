About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 21, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

SSB man injured in cross-LoC shelling in Uri succumbs

A paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) man, who was critically injured in cross-LoC mortar shelling earlier this month in Kamalote village of Uri along the Line of Control, succumbed to injuries at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura in Srinagar on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Reyaz Ahmad Khatana son of Sader ud Din Khatana R/o Batar Kundi Barjala Kamalkote in Uri subdivision of Baramulla.
An official said 32-year-old Reyaz was among four persons injured after Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy mortar shelling and gunfire in Kamalkote sector of Uri on March 10.
Of the four injured, two were shifted to Srinagar hospital and two locally treated.
Reyaz, who had sustained severe injuries in both legs, was referred to SKIMS Soura. He succumbed to injuries in the hospital today.
Three other injured identified as Meena Begum wife of Anwar Hussain Mir, Asif Ahmad son of Anwar Hussain, Ishtiyaq Ahmad son of Maqbool Mir, all residents of village Batar Kundi Barjala in Kamalkote sector of Uri are said to be stable now.
About five people were injured and half a dozen residential structures damaged during the recent skirmishes between India and Pakistani troops along LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla following the February 14 Lethpora fidayeen attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
As per government data, over 25 villages of Uri subdivision of Baramulla remain the worst affected during the border skirmishes between armies of India and Pakistan. Earlier this month, people from these 25 villages of Uri held a massive protest demonstration demanding underground bunkers for the people living in the border areas of Uri.

 

