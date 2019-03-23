SSB man hospitalised after his rifle accidentally goes off in Srinagar

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A paramilitary SSB trooper was hospitalized after he felt unconscious following accidental fire from his service rifle at Sonwar area of Srinagar on Saturday.

Reports said that the trooper identified as K Upan Singh of 36 Battalion SSB felt unconscious soon after his service rifle went off accidentally.

The trooper was immediately taken to near by military hospital, they said.

The incident occurred outside the guard room of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar's residence near Durga Nath Temple at Sonwar.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rammunshi Bagh, Mohd Ishaq said that the trooper was taken to hospital after "misfire from his service rifle".

He said that while the bullet hit a wall, the trooper was hospitalized and he is "absolutely fine". (GNS)