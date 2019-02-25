SSB extends date for submission of online application form

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board on Monday extended the last date of submission of online form for various advertisements.
According to the order issued by SSB on Monday, the last date for submission of online application forms through JKSSB’s online application portal www.ssbjk.in, has been extended to 14th of March, 2019 from 27th of February, in respect of following advertisements:
- Advertisement No.01 of 2019 dated 01.02.2019 for GMC Anantnag, Divisional Cadre Kashmir.
- Advertisement No.02 of 2019 dated 01.02.2019 for GMC Baramulla, Divisional Cadre Kashmir.
- Advertisement No.03 of 2019 dated 01.02.2019 for GMC Rajouri, Divisional Cadre Jammu.
- Advertisement No.04 of 2019 dated 01.02.2019 for GMC Doda, Divisional Cadre Jammu.
- Advertisement No.05 of 2019 dated 01.02.2019 for GMC Kathua, Divisional Cadre Jammu.
- Advertisement No.06 of 2019 dated 01.02.2019 for State Cadre posts of Forensic Science Laboratory of Home Department.
The order also said that the other terms and conditions shall remain unchanged.