About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SSB examination: Class work at GDC Magam to remain suspended today

Published at May 12, 2018 04:08 AM 0Comment(s)585views


Budgam, May 11 :

 In view of the Service Selection Board examination, the District Administration Budgam has informed that class work at Govt Degree College Magam shall remain suspended on Saturday (May-12, 2018).
SSB is conducting written examination for the post of Assistant Storekeeper-cum-Clerk at various examination centers on Saturday.
In this regard, official spokesperson of District Administration Budgam said that the class work at GDC Magam will remain suspended on the day for the smooth conduct of examination. (KNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top