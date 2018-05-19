SSB exam arrangements finalized in Anantnag

Anantnag, May 18:
Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik, today convened a meeting to finalize the arrangements for smooth conduct of third phase of Service Selection Board examinations scheduled to be held on May 20 in the district.
The meeting was informed that adequate seating and other arrangements have been made for the candidates appearing in the examination for the post of General Line Teachers in all the 29 centers in the district. It was said that the head of the institution and a magistrate from the district administration have been designated as observers for joint monitoring at exam centers set up in the district.
The meeting was also informed that Section 144 will remain imposed in and around all the examination centers on the date of the exam.
The DDC instructed the concerned officers to ensure smooth and fair holding of exams across the district, stressing that all centers must have adequate arrangements put in place for aspirants taking the exam.
The meeting was attended by ADC Anantnag, ACR Anantnag, Member SSB, General Manager DIC Anantnag, SDMs, Tehsildars besides ZEOs and principals of higher secondary schools.