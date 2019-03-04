About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SSB constable among 2 found dead in Ramban

Published at March 04, 2019 12:50 AM 0Comment(s)261views


SSB constable among 2 found dead in Ramban

Rising Kashmir News

Banihal, March 03:

Bodies of two people, including a constable of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), were recovered Sunday in Ramban district, Police said.
SSB constable Dinesh Kumar Thakur of Chhattisgarh, was found dead with head injuries near TCP Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar highway, SHO of the Banihal Police Station Ajaz Wani said.
According to preliminary investigation, the constable had left Srinagar for his home on February 25.
Police registered a case and further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of his death, the SHO said.
Another deceased was identified as Surinder Paul, an employee of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF).
His body was recovered from a stream in nearby Digdole area.
Paul, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, was posted in Ramban, Police said, adding that inquest proceedings had been started.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top