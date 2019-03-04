SSB constable among 2 found dead in Ramban

Rising Kashmir NewsBanihal, March 03:
Bodies of two people, including a constable of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), were recovered Sunday in Ramban district, Police said.
SSB constable Dinesh Kumar Thakur of Chhattisgarh, was found dead with head injuries near TCP Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar highway, SHO of the Banihal Police Station Ajaz Wani said.
According to preliminary investigation, the constable had left Srinagar for his home on February 25.
Police registered a case and further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of his death, the SHO said.
Another deceased was identified as Surinder Paul, an employee of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF).
His body was recovered from a stream in nearby Digdole area.
Paul, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, was posted in Ramban, Police said, adding that inquest proceedings had been started.