SSB approves selections for 2154 posts of teachers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has approved selections for 2154 posts of Teachers for 14 districts of Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi and Rajouri. The Board also accorded approval to the inclusion of more than a thousand candidates in wait lists against these selections.
“The selections were approved at a board meeting convened on 21 and 22 February, under Chairman Zubair Ahmad,” board official said in a statement.
The official said the selections of Teachers have been approved in three disciplines of General Line, Science/Math and Urdu.