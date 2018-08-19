SSA teachers to get salaries of two months

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A high level committee has been constituted by Chief Secretary (CS) to devise a strategy to review the issues of all school teachers in the school education department including those funded under SSA scheme.
As per reports, New Delhi has released funds to pay salaries of two months of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
As per reports the committee has recommended to release an amount of Rs 28600 lakhs on account of the salary of SSA teachers.
Reports said acting on the instructions, directorate of Samagra Shiksha released the funds in favor of the concerned chief education officers to clear the salary dues of SSA teachers for the months of February and June 2018.