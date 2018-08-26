SSA Teachers: Politics and punishment

Sheikh Shabir
Stop the time bomb before it explodes. If it explodes, the cost and the consequences can be very serious and uncontrollable. What oxygen is to lungs, welfare politics is to general public!
Jammu Kashmir lags behind in giving gainful employment to the educated youth because the state lacks a handsome and healthy private sector which could employ the youth and as such play a role as an employment agency.
The state’s colleges and universities end up in producing an army of educated youth with degrees in academic subjects.
In the absence of an advanced private sector, the state employs the academic degree holders in majority in its Department of Education. This trend has increased post 1990s and predominantly after 2000 AD.
In keeping with that trend, about sixty thousand teachers were recruited at school level since year 2000 on the pattern of Rehaber-e-Taleem (ReT). These Ret teachers were categorized as Normal Rets (N-ReT) and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Rets (SSA-ReTs). Both the categories of ReTs were recruited through the similar codal norms set by the successive elected governments.
As per the norms, the two categories of ReT teachers were engaged for a monthly honorarium of RS 1500 to 3000 for five years and after the five year period were regularized as General Line Teachers in the then pay scale of school teachers.
For proof, the appointment orders, issued by the Directorates of School Education, can be examined.
Interestingly, the N-ReT category included 80 percent candidates who had passed the matric or the 12th standard and had given up further education. They were doing some other work.
However, the ReT type recruitment drive (done purely at the village/habitation level) made them Ret teachers. In the department, these ReTs went on achieving academic degrees and today they are degree holders. In a way, the Department of Education helped them get these degrees.
Among SSA Rets, seventy percent candidates were having high degrees such as B.Ed/M.ed and post-graduation at the time of their engagement as ReTs. They could have looked for highly paid jobs but the need of a means of livelihood forced them to accept the low paid ReT job. This job promised them job security and a life of happiness and dignity.
After their regularization as General Line Teachers, both the categories of Ret teachers have been given different incentives, allowances, annual increments and their service records have been well maintained like that of the other employees of the state.
However, the irony is that the SSA category of Rets has been excluded from the benefits of the 7th pay commission applied to all state employees, including the N-ReT teachers in April this year.
Neither a formal order has been issued to deny the pay commission benefits to the SSA- ReT teachers nor has an order been issued to give such benefits to them.
Such a situation has forced these 41 thousand SSA teachers to protest. But no response comes from the authorities.
As such, SSA teachers feel discriminated and marginalized. What pains them the most is that their non-SSA colleagues get more salaries than them although all of them work at the same schools for the same students for the same amount of time.
Besides, no 7th pay commission benefits have deprived the SSA-ReTs of the annual increment benefits and will exclude them of the other incentives as well. The pay anomaly will keep on rising with each passing six months.
The situation has created psychological trauma for SSA ReTs. They are state employees and SSA simply is a funding agency to the state. However, their salaries even as per the previous pay scale are not released for three to five months. It seems that these teachers are punished for somebody’s political adventurism.
These teachers do not want confrontation with the state for their grave problems if the state gives them the commission benefits and releases their salaries each month.
The state should come clean on the future of SSA category of teachers. Wasting time has served no purpose.
If the state cannot treat them at par with the other employees of the state, then it should give back the crucial years of life to these teachers and compensate for the loss that these teachers had to suffer during their service to the state.
Besides, the state needs to explain the rationale behind keeping these teachers in dark at the time of their recruitment and also explain the present rationale of only depriving them of the service benefits.
Ignoring the plight of these teachers can prove costly. Who knows we may be sitting on a time bomb?