SSA teachers of B’la zone stage protest

Rising Kashmir NewsBaramulla:
Scores of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers of Singapora Zone of Baramulla district Saturday held a protest demonstration against state administration and demanded implementation of 7th pay commission.
The protests were held at Zonal Education Office Singhpora.
The protesting teachers demanded de-linking of their salary from Ministry of Human Resources Department (MHRD)to state budget.
The protesting SSA teachers said: “They are serving the department from the last 16 years and are denied benefits of 7th pay commission.”
“Many SSA teachers were promoted and already are availing the benefits of 6th pay commission. If they avail such benefits then why is state administration denying others basic and legitimate rights. Teachers are asking for their due rights,” they said.