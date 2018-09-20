SSA teachers’ hunger strike continues for 17th day in a row

Gafira QadirSrinagar, Sep 19:
The hunger strike of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers continued for the 17th consecutive day on Wednesday.
The teachers are on indefinite hunger strike here in Pratap Park under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Joint Action Committee (TJAC).
“We have been conducting continuous protests and hunger strike for all legitimate reasons but the authorities are not paying any attention to our needs. The reason for this hunger strike is not based on some baseless demands, we are going through some major issues but the government is acting extremely lenient,” said Abdul Qayoom Wani, Chairman Teachers Joint Action Committee (TJAC).
Wani said the main issue is about the salary of teachers; secondly they (teachers) have been deprived of the Seventh Pay Commission benefits which is their basic right. They have stopped the salaries of employees which is against the employees’ rights, Wani alleged.
Wani said that even after continuous hunger strike by the teachers for 17 days, no one from the authorities came forward to listen to their grievances. The employees only demand that the salaries should be regulated as soon as possible but till then stopping the salaries makes no sense at all.
He also said that throughout the period of this hunger strike many people have been shifted to hospital due to health issues. “If the government is in no mood of regulating their salaries then the protesters are also in no mood of stopping the hunger strike,” Wani informed.