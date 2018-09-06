SSA teachers’ demands under consideration: Govt

Attached teachers in ZEO, CEO offices to be relieved, assures Advisor Ganai
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 05:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, on Wednesday said Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers have raised genuine demands under 7th Pay Commission and they deserve highest consideration by the government.
“I must tell the SSA teachers who are on strike on the eve of Teachers Day that government is concerned for them regarding their legitimate right and their demand of 7th pay commission deserves the highest consideration and therefore government should review this issue immediately,” Ganai said.
He said this while addressing teachers and officials of education department here at Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) during a function organized by Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) to celebrate Teachers Day.
Congratulating the teachers on teacher’s day, Ganai said that the committee constituted has been asked to expedite the report so that the government will take immediate steps.
He also said that he had already appealed to SSA teachers not to take extreme steps and have assured them that government is concerned for them.
“We were getting a specific amount from the central government for the SSA teachers and masters and the funds were financially helping a lot to the state government but since they have reduced the payment by more than 50 percent, a financial crunch has emerged in the state,” Ganai said.
He further stated that on the basis of 6th pay commission, the government is paying over one thousand crore rupees and if the government will start paying as per 7th pay commission, then the government have to pay more than 1500 crore rupees as a salary to SSA teachers.
Citing an example of a female who has to travel to Kupwara from Pantha Chowk every day, Ganai while lamenting on the issue said the education department has a transfer issue which needs to sort out at earliest.
He said that the teachers attached in Chief Educational Offices (CEO’s) and Zonal Education Offices (ZEO’s) must go immediately and if there
“All those who are attached to these offices must go and we have directed the concerned directors to relive them and if there is any need to keep a teacher, there needs to be a proper order,” Ganai said.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary School Education, Rigzin Sampheal referred teachers as the “custodians and conscious keepers of a nation,” and said teaching is an art of grooming leaders.
The Secretary stressed the need of nudging the students to dream big. Giving an example of former President of India and a scientist APJ Kalam, Sampheal said APJ Kalam used to reiterate the importance of thinking big.
“APJ Kalam used to say “thinking small is a sin,” said Sampheal.
The Secretary expressed his optimism that the future of students is in the bright hands of teachers who are serving the State’s education department.
Vice Chancellor (VC) Cluster University Srinagar, Professor Sheikh Javeed said the credit of whatever, he achieved in his life goes to his teacher who always advised him to see the bigger picture in life.
VC Central University Kashmir, Professor Mehraj-ud-din in his speech said there is no parallel to the teaching job. He said instead of thinking about the material gains, a good teacher always remains true to his job.
He said, unlike others, the teachers leave a legacy by shaping the future of their students.
