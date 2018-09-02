SSA teachers conclude 5-day-long sit-in

Threaten to observe Teachers Day as Black Day
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 01:
After protesting for more than 25 times this year, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers Saturday concluded their five-day-long sit-in protest in both Jammu and Kashmir province against the government for not executing the 7th pay commission benefits in their favour.
The protesting SSA teachers were demanding release of their salary as per 7th pay commission and delinking of salaries from centrally sponsored Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) budget.
Chairman of the Jammu JKRETTF, Farooq Ahmad Tantray said, “We are more than 41,000 teachers and if our demands are not fulfilled till September 04, then on next day (Sep 05) we will observe Teachers Day as black day.”
Tantray said thousands of SSA teachers will don black dresses on September 05 and will gather in Pratap Park to observe Teachers Day as black day.
He was speaking here in Press Enclave during a sit-in protest.
Irfan Ahmad, a protesting SSA teacher said, “Apart from the directly recruited employees, there are more than 900 such teachers who have donated their land to get same salary as the other departments but despite that they are being exempted from getting their salary as per the 7th pay commission.”
He further lamented that the government is behaving as if SSA teachers are not part of the department.
Another protesting SSA teacher, Mohammad Yousuf said he is serving the department since many years and there has not been a single occasion when the state government showed any mercy and concern to solve the problems of SSA teachers.
Pertinently, in the year 2018, loss of more than 20 academic days was witnessed due to these protests and this year the SSA teachers have protested more than 25 times so far.
