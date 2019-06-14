SSA head teachers protest, demand release of pending salaries

June 14, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

Demanding release of their pending salary, scores of Head Teachers Thursday held a protest here in Pratap Park.

The protesters accused the government of ignoring them. They said they have been working from past six years as head teachers.

The protesters also alleged that after their continuous protests they have been entitled to the Seventh Pay Commission benefits but till date they have not their salaries.

A teacher Mohammad Shafi Salik said they have been appointed as headmasters to SSA teachers and named as Head Teachers.

“We have been deceived by the Education department. Despite being state employees we were denied seventh pay commission benefits. Now after implementing the same we have not received our salaries till date,” he said.

They have been denied salaries from both RT and SSA (second grade) teacher’s quota, adding that “the post on which they are working has been vanished by the administration and they exist in nowhere”. he said.

Another teacher Sheikh Firdous said, “We have been told by the administration to wait till the State or Central government creates new teaching posts to adjust them.”

The protesters requested Governor’s administration to take serious note of the issue. They threatened to continue their protest if their demands are not fulfilled.