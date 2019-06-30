SSA head teachers demand release of pending salaries

June 30, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

Demanding release of pending salary, SSA head teachers held a protest on Saturday here in Partap Park, Srinagar.

Accusing the government for ignoring their genuine demand the protesters said that they have been working as head teachers from past 6 years but the government has failed to recognize their efforts.

Protesters said that after their continuous protest they have been included in 7th pay commission category, but till date they have received no salaries.

A teacher Mohammad Shafi Salik said, “We have been deceived by the education department. Despite being state employs we were denied 7th pay commission benefits as we have received no salaries since its application.”

Teachers said that after their recent protest they have been assured that their salaries will be realized on 30th of June but nothing has happened.

Protesters requested the Governor administration to take serious notes of this issue.