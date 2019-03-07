SRTC’s journey

March 07, 2019 |

On Tuesday, the state government constituted a high-level committee to examine alternate models for the revival of Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC). In the meantime the officials of SRTC revealed that 40 electric buses in Srinagar and Jammu region will be inducted from the month of May. The state of decline that SRTC has witnessed over the years goes without saying. SRTC has been running into losses for years now. SRTC t suffered a loss of Rs 13.73 crore in 2015-16, in 206-17 the losses more than doubled and were about 31.44 crore. As per one report published last year, the corporation suffered over Rs 150 crore losses over the years with most of its assets turning defunct. As per officials SRTC has a fleet of around of 800 vehicles out of which 350-400 are buses operating in the state while the rest are trucks. The number of vehicles dropped from 1400 to 800 with the remaining vehicles either dumped due to lack of maintenance or in defunct state in workshops. An SRTC official said that the revenue was continuously declining and that the corporation was not even able to pay salaries to employees. The government’s thinking to pour in some life in the corporation deserves praise, however, it won’t be the first time that government has talked about the matter. The corporation announcing the induction of electric buses is news, but how it will break away from the red list of PSUs needs to be seen. Most of the problems in the corporation apparently stem from its weak administration. As one official told this newspaper that the corporation needs to be run by professional people if it is to be run on commercial lines. Such an admission sends a wrong signal about the corporation and how its administration operates. If that be the truth, the corporation is either in the hands of unprofessional people or the work force is. Still, it doesn’t answer the question as how the corporation will survive in a competitive market where better services and professionalism are prerequisites. As per a report published in Rising Kashmir, about 10 years ago a committee had prepared its report and submitted it to the government. But no action was taken and the report was eventually discarded. To add, SRTC is not the only public sector undertaking that has failed to live up to expectations. Even if SRTC tried and put in efforts to overhaul itself, the government didn’t pay attention. High-level committees are constituted to serve some purpose, hope the new one does.