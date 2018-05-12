SRTC procures 36 buses flouting VC‘s directive

Yawar HussainSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) has procured 36 new buses without the report of the technical committee formed by the Vice-Chairperson JKSRTC after the doors of the buses were not found as per the technical requirement.
The JKSRTC management has released the funds to the private company in violation of the orders of the VC Haji Pervaiz Ahmad who after inspecting the buses had constituted a technical committee to ascertain the viability of the buses.
The VC had also directed the JKSRTC management to withhold the funds to the company till the report of the technical committee comes forth.
As per sources, the JKSRTC management has released the money to the company even though the report of the technical committee is yet to come.
VC JKSRTC, Haji Pervaiz Ahmad told Rising Kashmir the JKSRTC has violated my directions even though I had raised pertinent issues with the new buses procured by them.
“The specified requirements for the new buses were already laid down but then the buses procured didn’t have proper doors and windows. So I formulated a technical committee to ascertain whether these buses were good,” Ahmad said, adding that JKSRTC still released the money to the company.
The fund-starved corporation has already been running in loss with the salaries of the staff being delayed for months in past few years.
The woes of JKSRTC don’t end with the procurement of buses without technical committee report.
As per sources, the JKSRTC had also advertised posts of drivers, conductors, junior assistants and helpers for recruitment the application forms of which were to be filled online through the internet.
However, during a raid on Tuesday, the VC Haji Pervaiz Ahmad has seized some three dozen odd application forms from the Parimpora load section office of the JKSRTC allegedly submitted through offline mode by blue-eyed candidates.
VC Haji Pervaiz Ahmad confirmed to Rising Kashmir that he has seized the hardcopies during a raid on Tuesday.
“I got a phone call informing me that some forms were being taken by hand at Parimpora. I was in transit and asked my driver to take me there. I seized the application forms,” he said.
He said that there seems to be a nexus and he has already formulated a committee to look into the allegations of favouritism and nepotism.
“There are big fishes trying to absolve themselves but during my tenure, corrupt practices won’t be allowed.”
He said the corporation has been facing losses even after he took over. “I put a hand into any wing the management gets tizzy.”
Interestingly the state of affairs can be gauged from the fact that the Managing Director JKSRTC Mir Afroz is a Munsif while the Transport Department also doesn't have a full-fledged Administrative Secretary.
Wajahat Hussain, Chairman, JKSRTC Workers Union said in the backdrop of lack of professional management the public institution is losing shine day by day.
He said the government should bring in professional people who have the technical knowledge about the functioning of the department along with having a vision on the way forward.
As per sources, the JKSRTC management has released payment of Rs 84 lakhs to a private bus firm in contravention of the VC’s guidelines.
Pertinently the buses of the firm are employed by the JKSRTC for their works on commission basis.
VC Haji Pervaiz Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that he had stopped the payment when the firm had not submitted the challans for year’s together.
“JKSRTC has to calculate the commission amount to the firm on the basis of challans which the company hadn’t furnished. So I stopped the payment. But the management on its own released it,” VC Ahmad said.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com