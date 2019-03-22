SRTC employee held for cheating: Police

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Thursday received specific information that some employees of JKSRTC are dishonestly gaining money from the general public by transporting the luggage without any authenticity and for their own personal profits from TRC Srinagar to outside State.

In a statement police said that on receipt of this information, a case FIR No 08/2019 under section 420, 120-B RPC was registered.

Accordingly one accused namely Farooq Ahmed Bhat @Akhter son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat resident of Tailbal Srinagar (Ticket No. 08/2019 distributor) was arrested. Further investigation of the case is going on.