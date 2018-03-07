About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SRO-202 to be re-examined, future roadmap soon: Drabu

Published at March 07, 2018 04:24 AM 0Comment(s)1017views


SRO-202 to be re-examined, future roadmap soon: Drabu

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, March 6:

Minister for Finance, Haseeb A Drabu Tuesday said the government would re-examine the concerns regarding SRO-202 and define a roadmap soon to resolve such employees’ issues and ensure their assured career progression and financial benefits.
The minister said during a meeting with a delegation of employees appointed under SRO-202, who called on him here this afternoon.
The delegation had called on the Finance Minister as a follow up to a recent statement made by the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti regarding SRO-202 employees.
The Finance Minister assured them that their issues will be taken up and a roadmap would be defined soon for redressing their grievances.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top