SRO-202 to be re-examined, future roadmap soon: Drabu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 6:
Minister for Finance, Haseeb A Drabu Tuesday said the government would re-examine the concerns regarding SRO-202 and define a roadmap soon to resolve such employees’ issues and ensure their assured career progression and financial benefits.
The minister said during a meeting with a delegation of employees appointed under SRO-202, who called on him here this afternoon.
The delegation had called on the Finance Minister as a follow up to a recent statement made by the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti regarding SRO-202 employees.
The Finance Minister assured them that their issues will be taken up and a roadmap would be defined soon for redressing their grievances.
