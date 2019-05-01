SRM Welkin Sopore celebrates drug de-addiction week

May 01, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Shah Rasool Memorial Welkin Higher Secondary School Sopore in collaboration with District administration Baramulla Tuesday organized a day-long seminar on ‘Drug Abuse’ in connection with the Drug De-Addiction week which commenced on Monday in district Baramulla.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla G N Itoo was the chief guest on the occasion. The special drug de-addiction week, starting from April 29 to May 05 is being celebrated by the district administration across the district to eradicate menace of drug addiction among the youth.

Speaking on this occasion Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Itoo hailed the efforts of SRM Welkin for creating awareness among the students and parents about the menace of drug addiction.

"Past few years we are seeing a rise in drug addiction in the state and it has a direct impact on our youth and school going children. To eradicate the menace from our society, we have to work as a unit; be it the administration, police, parents, civil society, school teachers or the religious clerics. We are doing our best to safeguard the future of our kids by making stringent laws, punishing the culprits and spreading awareness around but eradicating drug menace from our society needs a collective push," DC Baramulla said.

He lauded the efforts of SRM Welkin Sopore and its management in eradicating the social evils from society.

Earlier SSP Sopore, Javaid Iqbal said that laws related to the use and supply of drugs need to be modified for the betterment of society.

"We arrest a drug peddler with a small quantity but the law doesn't allow us to put him behind the bars. To eradicate this menace completely from our society, we ought to modify our laws. Despite not being the job of the police, we organize awareness programs and even counsel the drug addicts," SSP Sopore said.

Student speakers besides other dignitaries also spoke about the ill effects of drug addiction and how it hollows up a society from within. The speakers highlighted the negative impacts of drugs on social, physical and mental well being on the addicts. They underlined the need to put stringent initiatives in place so that the menace is eradicated from the society.

Meanwhile, a painting competition on the topic was organized in which various students participated. The participants displayed various appeals regarding drug abuse through their paintings.

The function was attended by ADC Sopore SSP Sopore, Chief Education Officer, Drug Inspector Sopore and various other dignitaries. Members of civil society, traders were also present on this occasion.

Vice President SRM Welkin Baseema Aijaz while thanking the participants said that around five thousand students are enrolled in the school but school the administration is leaving no stone unturned in order to keep the students away from the drug menace.

"SRM Welkin management holds surprise checks, parental meets and awareness programs in order to keep students away from drugs," Baseema said.

She appealed the district administration to put a blanket ban on the sale of cigarettes around educational institutions in the district.







