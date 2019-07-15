SRLM official overrules GAD order, overstays

July 15, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

In a brazen violation of official orders, Additional Mission Director (AMD) Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) is allegedly overruling General Administration Department (GAD) order—not relieving from the post.

As per the General Administration Department (GAD) order issued on June 19, 2019, Rifat Aftab Qureshi, Additional Mission Director (AMD) J&K State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) was transferred and posted as Joint Director in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS &CA) Kashmir.

Sajad Yehaya Naqash, Joint Director, Handicrafts was given the additional charge of SRLM, but the month has passed but the officer still continues to work in the SRLM which is under the administrative control of Rural Development Department (RDD).

According to the reports, Rifat Quershi is still holding the position of ADM, SRLM and has not joined her new position of posting.

Secretary Rural Development Department, Sheetal Nanda told Rising Kashmir that Government Administration Department(GAD) has ordered the lady KAS officer's transfer and new posting and they can take any action against the officer.

Earlier this year, 11 KAS officers were not taking up their new postings. Immediately government asked them to join at their new postings, failing which action under the service rules would be initiated against them.

Secretary, General Administrative Department (GAD), Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone told Rising Kashmirthat he would look into the matter and find out the reasons.

