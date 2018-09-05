Srinivas is new CID chief

Javid Ahmad
Srinagar, Sep 04: The government Tuesday appointed a 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer, B Srinivas as the new chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Jammu Kashmir Police replacing Abdul Gani Mir.
The State’s Home department issued an order posting Srinivas, who was awaiting posting, as the Additional Director General (ADGP) CID wing.
He replaced a 1994 batch IPS officer Mir, who has been posted as ADGP Police headquarters, J&K.
The major reshuffle came days after a fiasco over the abductions of kin of policemen by militants in south Kashmir.
At least 10-12 close relatives of policemen were abducted by militants on the evening of August 30.
Earlier, the government forces had arrested the father of top Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen commander, RiyazNaikoo from his house in south Kashmir.
The kin of policemen were released by militants after the government forces released Naikoo’s father from custody.
So many abductions by militants were witnessed for the first time in 28 years if militancy in Kashmir.
According to reports, Ministry of Home Affairs asked Governor Satrya Pal Malik to look for the replacement of the head of CID.
In the various meetings held in New Delhi, reports said it was brought out that local intelligence had taken a hit especially after HizbulMujahideen BurhanWani was killed in a gunfight on 8 July in 2016.
In February this year, Srinivas was appointed as Inspector General of SashastraSeemaBal on deputation basis before serving as chief of security of National Thermal Power Corporation.
Srinivas has held assignments as Inspector General of Police of Kashmir, IGP Security J&K and intelligence chief of the J&K Police before moving to the Government of India on deputation in October 2015.
It was the time when PDP-BJP coalition was in power and Mir, during his first tenure as intelligence chief of police, had replaced Srinivas.
During the past 25 years, he has held many sensitive assignments as District Police Chief in the Kashmir valley in the districts of Kargil, Anantnag, Budgam, Kupwara and the city of Srinagar.
He also held the position of DIG North Kashmir.
Srinivas, who is also a recipient of Police Medal for Gallantry and the President’s Police Medal for distinguished services, joined the Indian Police Service after completing his Doctorate in Industrial Relations.
javid@risingkashmir.com