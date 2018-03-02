‘Srinagar’s rich cultural heritage must be preserved’

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti convenes meeting on Urban Infrastructure
Srinagar:
Summer capital Srinagar of Kashmir region has a rich and diverse heritage and should be an example to the world by preserving it, said Minister for Tourism, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti Thursday while convening an interactive meeting on Urban Infrastructure in the tourism hub of Srinagar City.
The heritage city is home to many heritage sites and buildings. But even these are threatened by urbanisation.
The meeting was attended by the representatives from SMC, SDA, LAWDA, UEED who gave separate power point presentation on the statues of ongoing development projects and schemes being executed in the city.
SMC Commissioner Riyaz Ahmad Wani briefed the Minister about various development schemes being implemented for the beautification of the city. He informed the meeting about the development of parks, green spaces, public conveniences points, installation of street lights, creation of parking places, besides plantation and beautification of open spaces.
SMC Commissioner also informed the meeting that Corporation is working on tackling the dog problem in the city.
For the conservation of the Dal Lake and other water bodies, Lakes and Water Ways Development Authority (LAWDA) outlined its rehabilitation plan of the Dal dwellers and also demarcation of the lake boundaries to prevent encroachment and construction illegal structures.
VC-LAWDA in his presentation informed the meeting that they are doing geo-tagging of the structures within 200 meters of the water bodies in the notified area to keep watch on any illegal construction.
He also outlined the plans of shifting of the Dal dwellers and expediting the development Rakh-i-Arth colony in Bemina for their speedy rehabilitation.
While taking serious note of chocking of Dal lake, the Minster stressed on reclaiming the canals and Nallahs besides cleaning other water bodies to restore their pristine glory.
He also stressed on the beatification of the Dal embankments, drudging and laying of sewerlines to prevent waste and household refuse going into the water bodies.
In his Power Point Presentation, Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) Director Land Management Showket Ahmad Mattoo briefed the meeting about construction of parking and commercial complexes in the city to ease traffic congestion at chronic points. He also briefed the meeting about the development of park at Sangarmal Shopping Complex.
He said that park is being developed on over 6 kanals of land at an estimated cost of Rs 3.96 cr.
The Minster stressed on doing the comprehensive survey on traveling plan of the people according to which, he said, the parking facilities should be developed.
The meeting also discussed the conservation, development and redesigning of heritage structures in old city to attract heritage lovers to the city.
The emphasized on design intervention for the preservation of local heritage and asked the departments to design beautiful façade of the heritage buildings and remove any obstructions blocking their views.
The Minister while seeking coordination and cooperation among departments asked them to stick to the deadline for the completion of the projects so that tangible results are achieved on ground. He also stressed upon concerned officials to work in synergy and enthusiasm.
Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Director Tourism Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah and various other officers of the concerned departments attended the meeting.
