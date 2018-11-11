About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagarities aghast over halt in gas home delivery services

Published at November 11, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 10:

The residents of various Srinagar areas on Saturday expressed resentment against the Gas agencies for ‘stopping’ home delivery to them, alleging it to be a reason of immense hardships.
The residents of several areas of Srinagar said that the gas agencies especially HP stopped home delivery to their areas, thus leaving people to trouble.
“Gas distribution system is not flowing as it was decided by the Government,” the locals said, adding that HP gas agencies were sending vehicles with gas cylinders to identified places once in a week but this practice has been stopped, leaving people in trouble.
“Home delivery system is not also so good with the result people have to spend hundreds of rupees on transportation of cylinders,” locals said. They appealed the concerned authorities to look into the matter. (KNS)

 

 

