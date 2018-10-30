Srinagarites complain of unscheduled, frequent power cuts

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, October 29:
With winter season yet to arrive in the valley, various areas in Srinagar are suffering due to unscheduled, frequent power cuts.
People living in both uptown, as well as downtown areas, have expressed their dismay over the frequent power disruption and accused Power Development Department (PDD) of resorting to unscheduled power cuts.
The residents of various areas in Srinagar including Natipora, Rajbagh, Mehjoor Nagar, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Barzulla, Nowshehra are up in arms against the PDD for allegedly not following the proper schedule.
People living in both metered as well as non-metered areas have accused the department of creating unnecessary trouble. Many complained of witnessing power cuts more than 10 times a day.
“We really don’t know the power schedule here; frequent power cuts are witnessed from nine in the morning and continue till late night. Despite living in the metered area we are forced to witness more than 12 power cuts a day,” said Haji Ghulam Ahmad, a resident of Natipora.
Ahmad said at times they don’t get to see electricity for the whole day. “We shifted here a few months ago but now we are cursing our decision reason being the frequent and unscheduled power cuts. The Winter season is yet to arrive and we have started to suffer,” he said.
People at Barzulla are also accusing the administration of failing to provide them adequate electricity and said frequent, unscheduled power cuts have affected their business.
“We are running computer institutions in the area and we witness long and frequent power cuts daily that badly affects our business. Most of the times students come and go home without practicing and these things push us back,” said Tanveer Ahmad, a businessman at Rambagh, Barzulla.
Similarly, people living in downtown have also expressed their concerns over the unscheduled power cuts. “We used to have power cuts in the morning and evening hours but from last few days, we are experiencing unscheduled power cuts during the daytime also that have made our work and life difficult. Our children are preparing for examinations but frequent power cuts are affecting their studies,” said Mir Sabiya, a resident of Nowshehra.
Sabiya said they are prepared for such apathy in a winter season but winters are yet to come and they know the fact once Darbar moves electricity is just a formality for Kashmir division.
Meanwhile, Chief Engineer PDD, Hashmat Qazi said, “As winter is approaching people are using more heating appliances and consume more electricity that results in overloading and unscheduled power cuts.”
He said the department will conduct inspections and unauthorized users would be fined heavily so people won’t suffer in the coming season.
Qazi further appealed people to avoid misuse of electricity stating, “Examinations are the top priority this time and people should avoid using heavy appliances during 6 pm to 10 pm so that students could study properly.”