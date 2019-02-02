About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar youth's gun-wielding picture surfaces on social media 

Published at February 02, 2019 01:07 PM


Srinagar youth

RK Online Desk

Srinagar

A picture of a youth wielding gun and a copy of Qur’an in his hand surfaced on social media in Kashmir on Saturday.

In the picture, the youth is identified as Danish Haneed son of Mohd Haneed alias Abu Duhjhana of Natipora Srinagar. 

According to the picture, Danish has joined Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit. 

Reports said Danish, 22, went missing soon after he left home for prayers in a mosque on December 30.

His family, as per reports, has appealed him to return home after his picture surfaced on the social media.

The picture could not be verified independently. However, police is verifying its authenticity.

