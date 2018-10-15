Srinagar woman gets ‘Great Woman Manager’ award

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Oct 14:
Peoples Business - a Mumbai based global human resource management consulting firm, has awarded a Kashmir woman, Asiya Bashir for her contribution as a ‘Great Manager’.
Asiya, 39, who hails from Rajbagh area of Srinagar, was conferred with ‘Great Woman Manager’ Award at Great Manager Awards 2018 - a joint initiative of People Business and Economic Times—to identify, recognize and reward organizations with "Great Managers" in India. The award ceremony was held on October 04.
Asiya was among the 2500 managers benchmarked by 96 participant organisations across India for ‘Great Manager Awards-2018.’
She was officially announced as a great manager in women leaders category by the Indigo Airlines.
The award program comprises of two categories including one ‘Companies with Great Managers’ under which the organisations are assessed and the other ‘Hunt for Great Managers’ in which the individual managers of companies are assessed.
The ‘People's Business’ independently gets the assessment of the nominated manager from his/her company.
In the evaluation, Asiya got 100 out of 100, making her finally eligible for the ‘Great Manager Award.’
The process also involves interviewing the nominated managers where in the panel asks different questions with regard to their achievements and reasons behind their credibility, achieved in the organisation. During the interview, Asiya proved this all and she is the only Kashmir woman to get this award this year.
She currently works with Indigo Airlines as Senior Manager.
In 2010, Asiya joined Indigo Airlines as Airport Manager. She was promoted to Senior Airport Manager (Airport operation and customer services) at Srinagar Airport for her performance and dedication. Asiya, who believes in hard work and dedication, handles around eight flights in day and some 125 Indigo employees work under her command.
Asiya started her career with Air Sahara in 2004. After the merging of Air Sahara with Jet Airways, Asiya got an opportunity to work with the Go Air Airlines where she worked as Duty Officer for four years.
The ‘Great Manager Awards’ makes the contestants go through a rigorous assessment process. After the assessment, the evaluation takes place and the individual's performance is judged using R-OPTI model that assesses Aligning Organization Vision like actions of an individual aligned to the organization’s plans, enhancing people performance that an individual is able to drive performance of team members, building team effectiveness (Align team to the common goals, build great relationship) and facilitate effective functioning of the team and sustaining individual credibility which an individual possess and drives trust and influence.
In order to get the assessment regarding the manager, nominated for award, the Peoples business under the evaluation model, randomly calls the other employees of the company where the nominated manager works.