Srinagar witnesses season's coldest night at minus 4 degrees Celsius

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The minimum temperatures dropped due to clear night sky across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with the Srinagar recording season's coldest night at minus 4 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said.
During the next 48 hours, the weather official said, the higher reaches are likely to receive light snow as a Western Disturbance is expected to become active during this period.
It was minus 6.0 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 6.2 degree Celsuis at ski resort Gulmarg.
Jammu city recorded 7.3 degrees Celsius, Katra and Batote 7.5, Bannihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah 0.5 as the night's lowest temperatures.
(Representational picture)