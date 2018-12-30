Srinagar witnesses coldest December in 11 years

Kargil, Leh experience coldest night of season
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Dec 29:
The summer capital of Srinagar has witnessed coldest December month in last 11 years with minimum temperatures falling to as low as minus 7.8 degrees Celsius.
The temperatures mostly remained between minus 7 to minus 7.6 degrees Celsius which resulted into the freezing of water bodies including the parts of Dal Lake in Srinagar.
According to Meteorological department’s data, Srinagar recorded the coldest December night in 28 years with a low of minus 7.8 degrees Celsius on December 27.
The city had recorded a minimum of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius on December 7, 1990.
According to the figures of last 11 years, Srinagar recorded the coldest night on December 31 in 2007 with minus 7.2 degree Celsius.
In 2008, December 4 was the coldest with minus 3.4 degree Celsius.
Similarly, in the year 2009, Srinagar recorded the coldest night on December 25 with temperatures falling to minus 4.9.
In 2010, December 27 recorded minus 6.6 degree Celsius.
In 2011, December 26 recorded minus 4.9 minimum temperature.
In 2012, December 23 recorded minus 4 degree Celsius.
In 2013, December 30 recorded minus 5.3 degree Celsius and in 2014, December 27 recorded minus 5.6 minimum temperature.
In 2015, December 21 recorded minus 5.6 degree Celsius and in 2016, December 21 recorded minus 6.5 degree Celsius.
Before that in the year 1934, Srinagar recorded one of the coldest night at minus 12.8 degree Celsius.
Besides that, in the first 21 days of December month this year, the precipitation was recorded at 2.4 mm against the normal precipitation of 49.3 mm.
According to the Meteorological department, there was less precipitation in the 20 days of December compared to the previous month of December 2017.
Meanwhile, a severe cold wave triggered by the bone chilling night temperature continued unabated in the Kashmir valley and Ladakh on Saturday, the Met office said.
There was no relief from the intense cold in the Valley and Ladakh as the temperature dropped several notches below the freezing point.
An official of the Met department said the minimum temperature was minus 7.2 degree Celsius in Srinagar.
In Pahalgam, the temperature was minus 8.3 degree Celsius while it was minus 7 degree Celsius in Gulmarg.
At minus 21.1 degree Celsius, Drass recorded the night's lowest temperature, and the town was coldest in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Even the maximum temperature recorded in Drass on Friday did not rise above the freezing point as it settled at minus 5.5 degree Celsius.
Leh and Kargil experience coldest night of the season with Leh recording minus 17.5 degree Celsius and Kargil minus 16.7 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Jammu recorded 3.1 degree Celsius, Katra 4 degree Celsius, Batote 1 degree Celsius, Banihal 3.7 degree Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 1.5 degree Celsius minimum temperature on Saturday.