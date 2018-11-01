Srinagar traffic police asks Auto-rickshaw driver to re-calibrate meters within 20 days or face action

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The traffic police Srinagar Thursday asked the Auto-rickshaw drivers to recalibrate their meters within 20 days or face strict action.
As per a communiqué issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic city Srinagar, Al-Tahir Gilani, it has been brought to the notice of Traffic Police Authorities that Auto-Rickshaws plying in Srinagar City charge the passengers exorbitantly and they have not recalibrated their meters as per the latest rates enumerated by State Motor Vehicles Department.
“As confirmed by RTO Kashmir, only 1500 Auto-Rickshaw operate with recalibrated fare meters,” he said.
“All Auto-Rickshaw operators are hereby informed through this Notice that they will get their meters recalibrated within 20 days, otherwise strict action as per M.V Act will be initiated against the violators,” he added.