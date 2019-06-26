Srinagar tops tobacco consumption in JK, spends Rs 131 Cr annually

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

50 stores booked for violating COTPA provisions: DC

Srinagar district tops the tobacco consumption in the state and spends a staggering Rs 131 crore annually. This among other forms of substance abuse involving both genders is growing into a serious cause of concern in the district, official statistics reveal.

On Tuesday the district administration launched a city-wide crackdown on illegal sale of cigarettes among other tobacco products holding simultaneous inspections of markets in various areas.

The inspections were held in the wake of growing concerns about increasing prevalence of substance abuse in Srinagar and to verify adherence to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act or COTPA 2003 which prohibits advertisement of and provides for regulation of trade and commerce in production and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Large number of stores and vendors situated at different places were found selling cigarettes without the mandatory pictorial warnings on packets thereof. Huge cache of such cigarettes was also seized from various markets during the inspections.

Some 50 stores and vendors including those found selling cigarettes among other tobacco products close to schools among other educational institutions in violations of COTPA and violating other provisions thereof were booked with several of them sealed during the inspections.

Last month a district level coordination committee comprising 15 members from different departments and organisations was constituted in the district for the implementation of COTPA.

Different members of the committee have been assigned different roles and responsibilities for ensuring effective and functional application of tobacco control in the district.