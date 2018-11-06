Srinagar to be developed on modern lines: Div Com

Work apace on various developmental projects
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 05:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today said that capital city of Srinagar will be developed on modern lines and various developmental projects are underway across the city which will provide modern facilities to the inhabitants.
The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting with senior officers to review the ongoing developmental activities across the city especially in parts of old city.
Threadbare discussion were held regarding the widening of Syed Meerak Shah road, Establishment of Fire and Emergency Station at Maharaj Gunj, Central Cemetery at Malkha (Naagar Nagar project), expansions of Bone & Joint, JLNM and other Hospitals, development of sports fields, widening of Boulevard road, expansion of Peer Dastgeer Sahib and Naqashband Sahib Shrines, renovation work of Historical Budshah tomb and other developmental projects which are underway across the capital city.
Div Com directed all concerned officers to expedite the pace of developmental works and complete it on a stipulated timeline.
Addressing the officers, the Divisional Commissioner stressed for intensifying the developmental activities in the focused areas particularly improvement and up-gradation in existing infrastructure in health and other important sectors, sanitation and proper drainage facilities, establishment of de-addiction centre, engaging youth in sports and other related activities.
Focusing on proper sanitation arrangements, the Divisional Commissioner directed SMC to ensure regular cleanliness and deployment of adequate staff in down town areas besides ensuring regular collection of garbage early morning on daily basis and complete all developmental projects in a time bound manner.
Discussion was also held on improving drainage facilities by taking up new projects and completion of ongoing drainage works besides storm drainage projects and de-slitting work.
Stress was also laid on improving healthcare services for the benefit of people by providing better services at all health centers and hospitals located in parts of old Srinagar.
The Div Com asked Director Health Services to ensure 24x7 presence of doctors and paramedic staff at the health institutions and to take stern action against those not taking their job seriously.
The police department informed that a de-addiction centre at Eid Gah will starts functioning from next year.
Khan directed Joint Director YS&S and DC Srinagar to take steps to engage more youth of these areas in sports related activities and developing sports infrastructure for better facilities to them.
He asked the officers to accord focused attention to the areas which are less attended and to redress the issues of people immediately.
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir asked DC Srinagar to review the status of pending projects taken up under various schemes in the capital city so that they can get a push for their timely completion.
The meeting was attended by DC Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, DG Social Welfare, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Kunzes Dolma, Joint Director Information Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Chief Engineers of PDD, PHE, R&B, Joint Director Youth Services & Sports, Joint Commissioner SMC, Joint Director Fire & Emergency Services, SSP (Headquarter), DGM JKPCC, GM NBCC, SP North, Commandant BSF, Superintending Officer Circular road project and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.