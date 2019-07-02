Srinagar table tennis championship from July 7

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two day Srinagar Table Tennis Championship 2019 will be held at Indoor Sports Stadium, Srinagar from 7th to 8th July 2019 for U12, U14, U17 age group for both Men and Women in all age groups.

Srinagar Table Tennis Association under the aegis of J&K Table Tennis Association is the championship.

For participation players have been asked to contact Organizing Secretary Vilayat Sheikh on 7006294963 and 9906591862.