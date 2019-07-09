Srinagar Table Tennis Championship concludes

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The two days District Srinagar Table Tennis Championship 2019 concluded here at Indoor Sports Complex Srinagar in which 40 participants in Mini-Junior, Sub-Junior, Junior Boys and Girls, Senior Men and Women categories took part.

Manager Indoor Stadium Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar was the chief guest while as Manager Gindun Stadium Sheikh Tulal Ahmad, Organising team members Zahid Hussain, Vilayat Hussain and Ahsan Ali were among Guests of Honour.

The chief guest distributed prizes among the winners.

He said sports is the only medium through which they can keep healthy.

The championship was organised by Srinagar District Table Tennis Association under the aegis of J&K Table Tennis Association and was sponsored by J&K State Sports Council.