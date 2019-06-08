Srinagar students shine at Olympiad awards 2018-19

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Three students from Srinagar have achieved International Rank in the SOF Olympiad. Over 50,000 schools from 1400 cities across 30 countries participated in the SOF Olympiad exams during 2018-19 and around 50 lakh students appeared in the Olympiad.

In this Olympiad around 1.07 lakh students from Srinagar participated out of which three students shine by grabbing 1st rank. In International Mathematic Olympiad, International Rank 1 was begged by Devajna of class 01st from Paeishkaaram Public School and got Zonal gold medal. In International English Olympiad, International Rank 1 was bagged by Fazil and Reyan M Joo of class second from Seer Public School Zonal Bronze medal.

Science Olympiad Foundation organized a felicitation function to recognize & award the International winning students of Olympiad exams held during the Academic year 2018-19. Award function held at New Delhi. During the function, the top 3 international rank holders from classes one to twelve for the 6 Olympiad exams conducted by SOF were awarded.

On the occasion Chief Guest, former Chief Justice of India, Justice Dipak Misra was the chief guest.

Addressing the students, Justice Deepak Misra said that courage is the mother of all virtues, if you don’t have the courage you possibly don’t get different virtues. If you have courage no matters what happen whatever the condition is but your mind will work. Speaking about Olympiad he also said that Failure is a challenge and Olympiad teaches to fight those challenges. He also said that every Indian citizen must respect the law of India. The first motto in the life should be not going to be afraid by any kind of challenges.

The awards included: International rank One 60 awards. Each winner awarded Rs.50, 000, a gold medal, Merit Certificate, International rank Two 60 awards. Each winner awarded Rs.25000, a silver medal, Merit Certificate, International rank Three 60 awards. Each winner awarded Rs.10000, a bronze medal, Merit Certificate and gifts each.

On the occasion, Michael King, Director Examinations, India, British Council, Ranjeet Pandey, President, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and V Ramaswamy, Global Head TCS iON were also present as guests.

Mahabir Singh, the founder and Executive Director of SOF shared that in addition to International winner about 61,000 students from 6300 schools have been awarded for achieving top state-level ranks. In addition, close to 8, 00,000 students have been awarded “Medals of Excellence” for achieving top rank in their respective schools. 2000 principals and teachers have also been honoured for their commitment to academics and single minded pursuit in successfully improving the students’ academic knowledge. Singh shared that from 2019-20, SOF is launching the SOF International Commerce Olympiad for students of classes 11th and 12th to assist them prepare and test their preparedness prior to their board exams.