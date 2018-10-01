Srinagar stores loot customers on sale of Chinese products

Prices of products without packaging can’t be checked: LMD
Zenaira Bakhsh/GafiraQadirSrinagar, September 24:
The prices of the Chinese products having no MRPs and other mandatory labelling sold mostly at departmental stores go unchecked
The stores take liberty in looting customers by selling these products at exorbitant rates.
Customers have many a times complained of government apathy in checking the prices of the products.
One of the customers Aleena Mir said, “The Chinese products especially crockery in departmental stores around Srinagar are sold at very high rates as compared to local shops or street stalls.”
She further added that people go to departmental stores for convenience and to get everything at one place.
“However, government seems not taking any action against the stores selling products without any price tags,” she said.
She complained that simple crockery like mugs or bowls are sold at a price much higher than that.
Tanveer Ahmed Deputy Controller Legal Metrology said There isn't any fixed price for these Chinese products.
He said the products come with no specific price tags.
“The departmental stores use stickers of different prices according to their wish.There isn't any agency to fix prices for such products so it is done according to their choices and no one really keeps a check on them.”
He further said that some of the products come under the labels of different companies
“The products which come under the category of packed items should be having minimum six details including net quantity, MRP, Inclusive of all taxes, name of the manufacturer who packs the products and who imports the products. In case of open items these things checked.”
Tanveer added by saying that the department received complaints regarding this matter many times.
“Packed crockery items that come under certain brand come with labels and those of others do not have the labels. So customers need to check whether these labels are there or not.”
He however said after inspecting various departmental stores, certain products that were found to be without mandatory details were seized.