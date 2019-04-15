Srinagar-Sonamarg road to be opened from April 15

April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The office of Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal has informed the general public that the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road up to Sonamarg tourist spot would be opened for vehicular traffic from April 15, 2019.

According to the office, the movement of traffic on this road shall be regulated as per the instructions of the transport and traffic department under strict preventive measures.

The road would remain open from 11 am to 3 pm on fair weather days only.

The road would be closed at the time of avalanche warning and night stay would not be allowed till the restoration of electricity.