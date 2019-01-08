Srinagar Smart City: CEO discusses procurement of electric buses

Specifications of electric buses to be customized as per need
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 07:
Chief Executive Officer, Srinagar Smart City Limited, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Monday convened a meeting to discuss the procurement of electric buses under the Srinagar Smart City Project.
The meeting with the representatives of Tata Motors discussed the requirements and specifications of electric busses to be introduced for public transport in Srinagar under the Smart City project.
The routes on which these busses will operate and charging points for them were also discussed during the meeting.
The CEO stressed that electric busses will need to be customized as per the local needs and in keeping with the requirements and characteristics of the Srinagar city. He sought specifications of electric busses from Tata Motors in order to take a call on orders in regard to them.
Dr Shah also sought suggestions from RTO Kashmir and SSP Traffic Srinagar with regard to routes on which these buses will operate among other related matters during the meeting.
The aim of operating electric busses in Srinagar under the Smart City project is to make public transport commuter-friendly offering various kinds of conveniences and services on board and reduce pollution and decongest traffic situation.
ADC Srinagar and Director State Motor Garages Kashmir also attended the meeting.