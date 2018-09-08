Srinagar slips 43 points in list of clean cities in India

Summer capital ranked 284th on Swacch Survekshan-2018
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Sep 07:
The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has slipped 43 points this year in the list of clean cities in India, thus puncturing the tall claims of the State government about improved sanitation and hygiene.
According to Swacch Survekshan 2018, a survey by Government of India’s Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs, Srinagar has scored 1761.15 points to attain 284th position.
Jammu, however, with 2025.81 points, has jumped to 212th rank from 251 in Swachh Survekshan 2017.
At the national level, Jammu and Kashmir has also remained at bottom after attaining 21st rank.
Anantnag, Tangmarg and Ganderbal have been ranked at 349, 353 and 442nd positions, respectively.
Sanitation in Jammu and Kashmir has been among the worst in India, with around 59 percent of households without toilets.
According to the data, over 2 lakh (2, 02,238) individual household toilets were constructed in rural J&K after the launch of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2014.
In the last three years, the state’s sanitation coverage has improved only to 40.97 per cent from 20.38 per cent in 2014.
An official from the Housing and Urban Development Department said the state could not perform well in implementing the sanitation related programme due to the uncertainty and delay in fund disbursement.
“All the developmental works reported poor progress here due to the unrest. But still, sanitation has gradually shown some improvement. All districts of the valley including Srinagar could not achieve their targets due to delay in release of funds,” the official said.
Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and Bhopal emerged as the cleanest cities in India occupying the top two slots in the Swachh Survekshan 2018.
This is for the second consecutive time that Indore has received the tag for the cleanest city of India. Chandigarh and New Delhi (NDMC) emerged as the third and fourth cleanest cities as per the survey.