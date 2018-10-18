Srinagar shuts to protest against civilian, militants killings; mobile internet services not restored

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Shutdown is being observed in Srinagar Thrursday to protest against civilian, militants killed in Fatehkadal yesterday.
Shops and commercial establishments in the city remain closed on Thursday morning and little vehicular movement is being witnessed on roads here. Reportedly, restrictions have been imposed by authorities in some of the Downtown areas and mobile internet services that were snapped yesterday have not been restored yet.
Police yesterday claimed that the civilian Rayees Ahmad killed in Fatehkadal gunfight was an 'active associate' of the slain militants.
JRL had called shutdown today to protest the killings.