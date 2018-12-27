Srinagar shivers at minus 7.6 degree Celsius after 28 years

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Srinagar witnessed the season’s coldest night at minus 7.6 degree Celsius, freezing water bodies and water taps in the city, the Meteorological department said on Thursday.
A Met official said that the City’s minimum temperature broke the December 31, 2007 record of minus 7.2 degree Celsius.
On December 7, 1990, the minimum temperature had dropped to minus 8.8 degree Celsius in the city.
Kashmir is passing through Chillai Kalan, a 40-day harsh winter period, which will come to an end in January.
Ski resort Gulmarg froze at minus 9 degree Celsius, while hill station Pahalgam recorded minus 8.3 degree Celsius.
In Ladakh region, Drass was the coldest in the State at minus 20.6 degree Celsius followed by minus 16.2 degree Celsius in Kargil and minus 8.4 degree Celsius in Leh.
The night's lowest temperature in Jammu was recorded 4.3 degree Celsius, Katra 3.7 degrees, Batote minus 2.2 degree, Bannihal minus 3.5 degree and Bhaderwah minus 2.5 degree Celsius.
(File picture)