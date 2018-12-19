About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar shivers at minus 4.6 deg C

Published at December 19, 2018 01:34 AM 0Comment(s)390views

Kargil coldest in JK at minus 15.8 deg C


Srinagar shivers at minus 4.6 deg C

Press Trust of India

Srinagar / Jammu, Dec 18:

Kargil in Ladakh region was the coldest place in the State on Monday as minimum temperature dipped to minus 15.8 degree Celsius, MeT Office said Tuesday.
Cold conditions continued in Kashmir valley and Ladakh while there was some respite in the Jammu region.
The mercury in Leh dipped to minus 15.1 degree Celsius. In Srinagar, the night temperature settled at a low of minus 4.6 degree Celsius. Qazigund recorded a minus 5.3 degree Celsius, Kokernag town was at minus 4.8 degree Celsius, Kupwara recorded minus 5.9 degree Celsius, Pahalgam settled at minus 7.7 degree Celsius, the ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded a minus 7.6 degree Celsius, the weather office said.
The Valley would experience dry weather for the week ahead, MeT department said.
However, in Jammu the night temperature improved slightly after continuous dip over the past week.
Jammu city recorded an increase of 0.7 degree celsius in the night temperature to settle at 5.1 degree Celsius, a MeT official said. Despite the slight improvement, the night temperature continued to remain four degrees below normal levels.
Places in the region also experienced marginal increase in night temperatures. Bhadarwah of Doda district recorded a low of 0.6 degree Celsius against the previous night's minus 1.2 degree Celsius, he said.
Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a minimum of 6.5 degree Celsius, while Batote town along Jammu-Srinagar national highway registered a night temperature of 3.6 degree Celsius, he said.
However, the nearby highway town of Banihal, recorded a dip in the night temperature which settled at 0.7 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top