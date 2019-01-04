Srinagar sees year's first snowfall

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar

The capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, witnessed year's first snowfall on Friday, which has brought cheers in Valley after a prolonged spell of dry weather. 

The Meteorologoical Department had predicted moderate to heavy snow from January 4 in Kashmir valley. The upper reaches had witnessed heavy snow this week while the weather in plains including the city remained dry.

The entire region has been under the spell of cold weather with mercury dropping several degrees on Celsius scale below the freezing point.  

