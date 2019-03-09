About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 09, 2019 |

Srinagar schools to be equipped with basic facilities: DC Srinagar

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Friday said all government schools in the district will be equipped with basic minimum facilities under the convergence of departments programme.
The DC was speaking in a meeting of school education officers said all schools will be equipped with ramps, toilets, power and water supplies, furniture among other basic facilities. He said the process has started and that ADC Srinagar and Joint Director Planning will jointly monitor its implementation. The meeting convened ahead of the reopening of schools and colleges this Monday discussed the means and requirements to ensure smooth and uninterrupted academic operations in the district.
The DC said it is important that the functioning of the education department is not allowed to be affected and that the latter takes it upon itself to ensure student discipline and unhindered academics in schools and colleges.
SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal was also present in the meeting and interacted with the heads of schools on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion he said it has been observed that baseless rumours lead to shutting down of schools more often than not and called on all schools to check with the police at helpline number 100 before shutting down during law and order situations in order to avoid unnecessary closures.
The meeting also discussed the Green Srinagar Initiative being launched next week and how schools and schoolchildren can play an important role in assisting the district administration in making it a success.
The DC said all institutions owe commitment to the society and instructed that schools create Green Clubs of 20-30 students who will volunteer and assist the district administration in its aims at making Srinagar green.
Dr Shahid also said the administration plans to put in place a mechanism which will facilitate student engagement in constructive affairs. He said that sports clubs will also be strengthened and cyber cafes established across the district. He also said plans for providing counselling and scholarships to students of the district are being worked out. ADDC Purnima Mittal, ADC KK Sidha and Joint Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen were also present in the meeting.

 

Latest News

Man held for sharing sensitive comments on social media in Rajouri

Man held for sharing sensitive comments on social media in Rajouri

Mar 08 | Agencies
PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris, asks state govts to take stern ...

PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris, asks state govts to take stern ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Guv trying to sabotage Assembly polls to remain in power in J&K, alleg ...

Guv trying to sabotage Assembly polls to remain in power in J&K, alleg ...

Mar 08 | Agencies
Admin focusing on

Admin focusing on 'fragile' parts to ensure smooth conduct of polls: A ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Minorities feeling threatened under ruling dispensation: Farooq

Minorities feeling threatened under ruling dispensation: Farooq

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Pak registers FIR against IAF pilots for bombing trees: Report

Pak registers FIR against IAF pilots for bombing trees: Report

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl overcomes crippling disability after rare surgery in SKIMS

Minor girl overcomes crippling disability after rare surgery in SKIMS

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Bikaner, pilot ejects safely

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Strongly condemn violence against Kashmiris: Rahul Gandhi

Strongly condemn violence against Kashmiris: Rahul Gandhi

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Suspicious object creates panic at Jammu Airport, flight Ops normal

Suspicious object creates panic at Jammu Airport, flight Ops normal

Mar 08 | Agencies
Jammu blast: Police appeals shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras

Jammu blast: Police appeals shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
India, Pakistan should turn page, convert crisis into opportunity: Chi ...

India, Pakistan should turn page, convert crisis into opportunity: Chi ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Restrictions in Srinagar parts, shutdown across Kashmir

Restrictions in Srinagar parts, shutdown across Kashmir

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
SC refers Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

SC refers Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
UN chief continually monitoring situation between India, Pakistan: Spo ...

UN chief continually monitoring situation between India, Pakistan: Spo ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Anantnag resident injured in Jammu blast succumbs

Anantnag resident injured in Jammu blast succumbs

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 09, 2019 |

Srinagar schools to be equipped with basic facilities: DC Srinagar

              

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Friday said all government schools in the district will be equipped with basic minimum facilities under the convergence of departments programme.
The DC was speaking in a meeting of school education officers said all schools will be equipped with ramps, toilets, power and water supplies, furniture among other basic facilities. He said the process has started and that ADC Srinagar and Joint Director Planning will jointly monitor its implementation. The meeting convened ahead of the reopening of schools and colleges this Monday discussed the means and requirements to ensure smooth and uninterrupted academic operations in the district.
The DC said it is important that the functioning of the education department is not allowed to be affected and that the latter takes it upon itself to ensure student discipline and unhindered academics in schools and colleges.
SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal was also present in the meeting and interacted with the heads of schools on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion he said it has been observed that baseless rumours lead to shutting down of schools more often than not and called on all schools to check with the police at helpline number 100 before shutting down during law and order situations in order to avoid unnecessary closures.
The meeting also discussed the Green Srinagar Initiative being launched next week and how schools and schoolchildren can play an important role in assisting the district administration in making it a success.
The DC said all institutions owe commitment to the society and instructed that schools create Green Clubs of 20-30 students who will volunteer and assist the district administration in its aims at making Srinagar green.
Dr Shahid also said the administration plans to put in place a mechanism which will facilitate student engagement in constructive affairs. He said that sports clubs will also be strengthened and cyber cafes established across the district. He also said plans for providing counselling and scholarships to students of the district are being worked out. ADDC Purnima Mittal, ADC KK Sidha and Joint Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen were also present in the meeting.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;