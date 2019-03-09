Srinagar schools to be equipped with basic facilities: DC Srinagar

March 09, 2019 |

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Friday said all government schools in the district will be equipped with basic minimum facilities under the convergence of departments programme.

The DC was speaking in a meeting of school education officers said all schools will be equipped with ramps, toilets, power and water supplies, furniture among other basic facilities. He said the process has started and that ADC Srinagar and Joint Director Planning will jointly monitor its implementation. The meeting convened ahead of the reopening of schools and colleges this Monday discussed the means and requirements to ensure smooth and uninterrupted academic operations in the district.

The DC said it is important that the functioning of the education department is not allowed to be affected and that the latter takes it upon itself to ensure student discipline and unhindered academics in schools and colleges.

SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal was also present in the meeting and interacted with the heads of schools on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion he said it has been observed that baseless rumours lead to shutting down of schools more often than not and called on all schools to check with the police at helpline number 100 before shutting down during law and order situations in order to avoid unnecessary closures.

The meeting also discussed the Green Srinagar Initiative being launched next week and how schools and schoolchildren can play an important role in assisting the district administration in making it a success.

The DC said all institutions owe commitment to the society and instructed that schools create Green Clubs of 20-30 students who will volunteer and assist the district administration in its aims at making Srinagar green.

Dr Shahid also said the administration plans to put in place a mechanism which will facilitate student engagement in constructive affairs. He said that sports clubs will also be strengthened and cyber cafes established across the district. He also said plans for providing counselling and scholarships to students of the district are being worked out. ADDC Purnima Mittal, ADC KK Sidha and Joint Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen were also present in the meeting.