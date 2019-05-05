Srinagar Rope Skipping Championship concludes

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

565 Skippers of district Srinagar Participated

Two days District Srinagar Rope Skipping Championship 2019 concluded here at The Legends School of Education, Kanitar Sadarbal in which 565 students from 16 government and private institutions participated.

Chairman Legends School Imran Shah was the chief guest.

The Chairman congratulated all participants in general and medal winners in particular and appreciated the Rope Skipping Association of J&K for organising such activities to promote the sports.

The Legends School led the medal tally followed by Oak Hill School and Green Valley Educational Institute.

The medal winners from this championship shall undergo through coaching camp before the state Championship.

The championship was organised by Rope Skipping Association of J&K under the aegis of Indian Rope Skipping Federation (IRSF) in collaboration with The Legends School of Education.

Manzoor Ahmad Qadri (Principal Legends School), Parveena (Headmistress GMS Zaildar Mohalla), Rouf Khan (Secretary, Rope Skipping Association of J&K), Ahsan Ali and Zahid Hussain (Joint Secretaries Rope Skipping Association of J&K) and Vilayat Hussain (Organizing Secretary) were among guest of honours.