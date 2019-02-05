Srinagar Ring Road project comes full circle

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Feb 04:
The construction work on the proposed Srinagar Ring Road project has met a major roadblock with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) failing to acquire the land required for the project in last one year.
On February 28, 2018, NHAI awarded Rs 939 crore project for construction of the proposed Srinagar Ring Road, Bypass from Galander to Crossing of Sumbal Road on the Jammu-Srinagar highway (NH-IA).
The 42.10 km project with a cost of Rs 939.41 crore was awarded to Ramky Infrastructure and was supposed to be completed in 36 months.
When completed, the Ring Road, Bypass would traverse through 52 villages and five districts including Pulwama, Budgam, Baramulla, Srinagar and Bandipora
After a year, there seems to be no headway in the project.
Project Director, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Ghulam Qadir told Rising Kashmir that the construction had not been started due to land acquisition problems.
“We had no funds to meet the cost of the land which we wanted to acquire for the ring road,” Qadir said.
He said they held a meeting with the Governor related to the project and also talked to the State government for the funds.
“We have sent the proposal to the concerned ministry in Delhi. Once the proposal will be finalized, the process of work will be started. Let us see, whether there will be negotiation with landowners or any other step will be taken. We are yet to receive a response from them,” Qadir said.
According to sources, the government wants to pay a meagre amount to farmers whose land comes under this project.
“We were told that these kanals are demarcated for the ring road project and compensation will be paid soon but that was too low,” said a farmer from Narbal area of Budgam district.
People and farmers in Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar and other areas allege that the concerned agency was forcing them to give away land for meagre amount.
“We will not allow this road to be built through our land if we are not paid the genuine amount,” said a group of farmers from Ganderbal.
When completed, the road would provide smooth and easy traffic flow in and around Srinagar city.
Vehicles carrying heavy machinery to border and strategic areas of Baramulla, Uri, Kupwara, Bandipora and Gandarbal would have an easier, congestion-free passage along this route.