Srinagar Regional Centre IGNOU holds 32nd Convocation at KU

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

IGNOU, Regional Centre Srinagar organized its 32nd Convocation at the Kashmir University’s Gandhi Bhawan on Wednesday. The main function was held at IGNOU Headquarters, New Delhi where Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu was the Chief Guest. At Srinagar Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, Prof. Talat Ahmad was the Guest of Honour and the convocation was presided over by Dr. Tariq Ashai, Coordinator IGNOU SC-1202 (Amar Singh College, Srinagar), also the president of College Teacher Association J&K.

The official spokesperson said that as many as 11,000 degrees were awarded to learners in different disciplines. The main highlight of the convocation was the gold medal awarded to Nazma Yaqoob, a mother of a child, hailing from a small village of Kokernag, Anantnag for securing the first position, throughout the country, in order of merit in Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Development. The spokesperson said that the auditorium was jam-packed with degree holders. Besides the students, the convocation was attended by principals of different government degree colleges, IGNOU Coordinators, Programme In-charges, Academic Counselors, Academicians and other eminent personalities.

In his convocation address, VC, KU said that IGNOU was doing a great service in the field of distance education by providing the higher education to the peoples of the country and abroad. Prof Talat explained the importance of distance education in higher education for a vast country like India. He appreciated various innovations in the ODL system and their effective implementations in IGNOU for promoting student support services. He was happy to see that more and more female students are perusing their education through IGNOU. Dr. Nurul Hasan, Regional Director IGNOU, Regional Centre, Srinagar presented a detailed and comprehensive report about IGNOU, Regional Centre, Srinagar highlighting the activities of the Regional Centre, Srinagar in Kashmir including Leh and Kargil. Dr. Hasan informed that more IGNOU study centres are in the process of establishment in far-flung areas of Kashmir to reach the unreached. He also emphasized and assured to further strengthen the student support system.

In his presidential address, Dr. Tariq Ashai highlighted some of the main activities of IGNOU, Regional Centre Srinagar and praised the work done by the Regional Centre especially for the Kashmir Valley. He also appreciated the increase in enrolment in different disciplines by IGNOU, Regional Centre Srinagar. Dr. Ashai praised the services of IGNOU in the valley and appreciated the efforts of Dr. Nurul Hasan.

The welcome address was presented by Peer Javeed Iqbal, Academic Incharge, IGNOU Srinagar and vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Javeed Kamili, Coordinator IGNOU SC-30020 (Gandhi College, Srinagar). The proceedings were conducted by Peer Javed Iqbal and Ishtiaq Ahmad Nazir.



