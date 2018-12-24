Srinagar records season's coldest night at minus 6.8 degree Celsius after 11 years

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region continues to reel under an intense cold wave, while Srinagar witnessed coldest night of December at minus 6.8 degrees Celsius on Monday.
According to a meteorological department, it was after 11 years, Srinagar recorded the coldest night.
“Last time such severe cold was witnessed on December 31, 2007, when the mercury dipped to minus 7.2," the official said.
The Met department has forecast cold weather conditions for another five days till Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir.
Kashmir is passing through Chillai Kalan, a 40-day harsh winter period, which will end on January 30.
Hill station Pahalgam recorded minus 7.2 and ski resort Gulmarg recorded minus 6.8 degree Celsius and
Kargil was coldest place in the State at minus 15.2 degree Celsius followed by Leh minus 14.7 degree Celsius.
Jammu recorded 5.3, Katra 4.8, Batote minus 1.4, Bannihal minus 3 and Bhaderwah minus 2.1 degrees Celsius.
(File picture)